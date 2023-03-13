Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s to low 40s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

For these teenagers from Ukraine, the experience at John Bapst has meant learning in a safe space far from the threat of missile attacks.

The Bangor Police Department is short 13 officers.

He joined Holden Police Department in 2007 as a patrol officer and worked his way to chief in September 2015.

Once upon a time — way back in the 1880s — Bangor stubbornly kept itself 25 minutes ahead of the rest of the state all year ‘round.

There are roughly 700 shopping malls left in the United States, and that number could drop to 150 within a decade.

Caribou High School athletes and coaches are eager to form what could be one of Maine’s first all-girls wrestling teams.

The Mark and Emily Turner Memorial Library is the only Maine library chosen to participate in the national project.

Katahdin Forest Products has closed one mill and laid off 20 employees because its cedar stock is nearly depleted.

Some voters raised concern over the noise that pickleball generates.

It’s easy to chalk up ice conditions from year to year to normal weather fluctuations, but that doesn’t account for the warming trend.

In other Maine news …

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Brunswick collision

Man killed in 3-vehicle Auburn crash

Sanford teenager hospitalized after being struck by car

Maryland man arrested after Bangor shooting

10-year-old student arrested after gun brought to Monroe school

Colby College goes into lockdown after shot fired on campus

Fort Kent man facing trial for allegedly shooting neighbor’s dog

Suspect in November robbery of Waterville Goodwill arrested

Augusta man accused of participating in murder-for-hire scheme

Fatal shooting by York County deputy was justified, Maine attorney general says

Man dies in Newport house fire

2 dogs killed in New Gloucester fire

The University of Maine System no longer require COVID vaccines

All of Maine’s $450 heating relief checks have been mailed

Family of 3-year-old who died of drug exposure says DHHS didn’t heed warnings

Maine lawmakers urged to pay for indigent defense by federal civil rights committee

Court: Maine must redo ballot language about power question

Commission to study short-term rentals in Unorganized Territory amid complaints from residents

Susan Collins asks Biden administration to slow number of asylum seekers arriving in Portland

‘The Daily Show’ covers Maine’s vulgar vanity plate crackdown

Planned bridge work will create detour around Eastern Avenue

Jay mill stops making paper

Will Davies, Lizzy Gruber win Mr. and Miss Maine Basketball awards

Sour season end shouldn’t overshadow UMaine hockey team’s strides