John Bapst wants 4 Ukrainian students to stay in Bangor another year
For these teenagers from Ukraine, the experience at John Bapst has meant learning in a safe space far from the threat of missile attacks.
Bangor and Brewer police forces are changing recruiting practices to fill shifts
The Bangor Police Department is short 13 officers.
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley dies at age 60
He joined Holden Police Department in 2007 as a patrol officer and worked his way to chief in September 2015.
In the 1880s, Bangor ran 25 minutes ahead of its neighbors
Once upon a time — way back in the 1880s — Bangor stubbornly kept itself 25 minutes ahead of the rest of the state all year ‘round.
Maine lawmaker sees malls as the solution to the housing shortage
There are roughly 700 shopping malls left in the United States, and that number could drop to 150 within a decade.
Aroostook champions want to inspire more girls to wrestle
Caribou High School athletes and coaches are eager to form what could be one of Maine’s first all-girls wrestling teams.
Presque Isle library joins national oral history project
The Mark and Emily Turner Memorial Library is the only Maine library chosen to participate in the national project.
Maine’s dwindling cedar supply leaves uncertain future for log home company
Katahdin Forest Products has closed one mill and laid off 20 employees because its cedar stock is nearly depleted.
Castine pickleballers will look elsewhere after voters say no to courts at beach
Some voters raised concern over the noise that pickleball generates.
Maine’s ice fishing season is changing
It’s easy to chalk up ice conditions from year to year to normal weather fluctuations, but that doesn’t account for the warming trend.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Brunswick collision
Man killed in 3-vehicle Auburn crash
Sanford teenager hospitalized after being struck by car
Maryland man arrested after Bangor shooting
10-year-old student arrested after gun brought to Monroe school
Colby College goes into lockdown after shot fired on campus
Fort Kent man facing trial for allegedly shooting neighbor’s dog
Suspect in November robbery of Waterville Goodwill arrested
Augusta man accused of participating in murder-for-hire scheme
Fatal shooting by York County deputy was justified, Maine attorney general says
Man dies in Newport house fire
2 dogs killed in New Gloucester fire
The University of Maine System no longer require COVID vaccines
All of Maine’s $450 heating relief checks have been mailed
Family of 3-year-old who died of drug exposure says DHHS didn’t heed warnings
Maine lawmakers urged to pay for indigent defense by federal civil rights committee
Court: Maine must redo ballot language about power question
Commission to study short-term rentals in Unorganized Territory amid complaints from residents
Susan Collins asks Biden administration to slow number of asylum seekers arriving in Portland
‘The Daily Show’ covers Maine’s vulgar vanity plate crackdown
Planned bridge work will create detour around Eastern Avenue
Will Davies, Lizzy Gruber win Mr. and Miss Maine Basketball awards
Sour season end shouldn’t overshadow UMaine hockey team’s strides