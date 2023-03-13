Portland police say a local woman faces charges after allegedly stabbing another person multiple times with a pair of scissors.

Officers were dispatched to a property at 168 Grant St. at 6:18 a.m. Monday for a reported disturbance, according to a press release from police spokesperson Brad Nadeau. When police arrived they found a victim suffering several superficial stab wounds caused by a pair of scissors, Nadeau said. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries.

Jennifer Strugar, 53, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and criminal threatening. Strugar is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.