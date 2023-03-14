Did you know that OUT Maine has free monthly programming for adults who work with – or care for LGBTQ+ youth?

All groups are held via Zoom, please register at www.outmaine.org.

Parents and Family Group – For anyone who supports an LGBTQ+ child in their family.

1st Thursday from 6-7 p.m.

3rd Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

GSTA Advisor Group for school staff who advise Gay/Straight/Transgender Alliance

3rd Monday 3-4 p.m.

School Staff Support Circle for any school staff

1st Thursday 3-4 p.m.

We also host in-person events for youth and families, as well as regular training opportunities for professionals around the state. To get on our programming email list, please sign up youth programs and/or training notifications at outmaine.org/newsletter.



OUT Maine has an ambitious goal: to create more welcoming and affirming communities for Maine’s diverse queer youth in all their intersectional identities by changing the very systems that serve them. For more information, please visit www.outmaine.org.