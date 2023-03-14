Community members are invited to join Healthy Acadia online via Zoom on Thursday, April 6 from 5 to 6 p.m., for “Navigating the Winds of Change Feeling Safe, Strong, and Supported,” with special guest Satya Kaur Khalsa. The free online event is the latest installment in Healthy Acadia’s Monthly Mindfulness series.

Great change is here, within us and in the external world. We do not need or want to fear change; it brings wonderful gifts. We do need and want new tools to address unprocessed trauma an﻿d access those gifts. Let’s fill our toolkits with new ways of seeing and being.

Pre-registration is required for this free event. The one-hour session will be offered virtually via Zoom. To register and receive the Zoom link, go to bit.ly/mindful-4623.

Satya Kaur Khalsa is a healthcare practitioner supporting self-healing, with experience in yogic and Ayurvedic teachings. Satya resides in Franklin, sharing a solar-powered home with two cats and, currently, hundreds of overwintering ladybugs. Contact Satya by email at khalsashakti@yahoo.com.

For additional information about this and future mindfulness events in the series or other programs focused on building skills that promote mindful living, contact Ursula Hanson at ursula@healthyacadia.org.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s health and wellness programs and services, visit healthyacadia.org.