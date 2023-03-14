Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center recognizes the exceptional contributions of certified nurses on Certified Nurses Day, and every day. This day is an opportunity to identify the entire team of certified nurses for their professionalism, leadership, and commitment to excellence in patient care. This is an annual, worldwide event dedicated to celebrating nursing certifications to ensure high standards of patient care and safety.

Board certification of nurses plays an important role in the assurance of high standards of care for patients and their loved ones. Nursing, like healthcare in general, has become increasingly complex. While a registered nurse license provides entry to general nursing practice, the knowledge-intensive requirements of modern nursing require extensive education, as well as a strong personal commitment to excellence.

Deborah Sanford, MBA, MSN, RN, vice president of Nursing and Patient Care Services says, “Certifications benefit our patients and their families in many different ways. Patients can rest assured that they will receive the excellent care they’ve come to expect, knowing that the nurses caring for them demonstrate advanced experience, knowledge, and skills. I am truly proud of each certified nurse we have working throughout Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. They make us a strong and able team and contribute to advancing the safety and quality of patient care.”

The Medical Center encourages national board certification for all its nurses. There are many nursing certification specialties, such as medical-surgical, pediatric, pain management, cardiovascular, oncology, hospice, case management, emergency nursing, critical care, and many others.

Please join Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in honoring these hardworking, dedicated nurses for their professionalism and a job well done.