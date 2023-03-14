WINSLOW — Thanks to the generosity of parishioners, over 1,250 winter hats, scarves, mitten pairs, and other clothing items were donated during Corpus Christi Parish’s “Clotheslines of Comfort” initiative.

Parishioners brought their donations to Notre Dame du Perpetual Secours Church in Waterville and St. John the Baptist Church and hall in Winslow then hung them on clotheslines that had been set up by parish staff and volunteers.

The items have been donated to elementary schools in Winslow, Waterville, Fairfield, and Benton; the Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter; and the Lighthouse, operated by the Waterville Area Soup Kitchen.

“God bless all in our parish for this beautiful work of charity and love,” said Fr. Daniel Baillargeon, pastor of Corpus Christi Parish. “And special thanks to the Secular Franciscans for gathering, sorting, and distributing all of the donations.”