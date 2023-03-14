Tuesday’s nor’easter brought a late-season coating of snow across Maine, and prompted some wacky weather.

Bangorians started hearing thunder during the snowstorm at around 4:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. It could be heard from near the Hermon and Glenburn town line, and lightning was reported near Bangor at around 4:55 p.m.

Getting reports of Thunder snow in the Bangor area.#MEwx — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) March 14, 2023

The thundersnow had been seen traveling across Waldo County, according to WGME meteorologist Charlie Lopresti.

Kaboom… Thundersnow is occurring in heavy band in Waldo County. It's pivoting west into Central Maine next hour or so. pic.twitter.com/70Sd3mIXk7 — Charlie Lopresti (@CharlieWGME) March 14, 2023

The storm brought heavy wind gusts across much of Maine, with some regions seeing high winds of up to 40 and 50 miles per hour.

Heavy snow has fallen along much of Maine’s coast, and has left thousands without power on Tuesday afternoon.

As of 4:50 p.m., nearly 5,000 people on Central Maine Power’s grid were affected by outages, while Versant Power reported 2,046 outages.