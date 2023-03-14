Police have released new details about the 10-year-old student accused of bringing a gun to an elementary school in Monroe on Friday.

The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office said the 10-year-old brought the .22-caliber handgun to Monroe Elementary School on the bus where other students became aware of it. They reported it to school officials.

The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer detained the student and seized the gun.

No one was hurt, according to deputies.

The 10-year-old student was charged with aggravated reckless conduct, criminal terrorizing, criminal threatening and threatening display of or carrying a concealed weapon.

Deputies said the student has since been released into parental custody.

The student is expected in court on May 18.

The incident remains under investigation.