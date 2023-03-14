Police in Boston, Massachusetts, have located a Guilford woman missing from Maine since early March.

Rebecca A. Clark, 46, left her house in Guilford on March 3 to visit friends in Boston, though she did not return March 5 as planned, according to the Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, the agency asked for the public’s help with locating Clark.

Boston police officers found Clark, who is safe, on Monday. The sheriff’s office received confirmation Monday evening and canceled its search, Sheriff Robert Young said.

She has been in touch with family members in Piscataquis County, he said.

No other details were available Tuesday.