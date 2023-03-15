BIDDEFORD — Maine Catholic Cemeteries will hold a “Planning Your Catholic Funeral” seminar on Thursday, March 23 at 1 p.m. in the St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel. The cemetery is located at 120 West Street in Biddeford.

Information on wakes, funerals, and Catholic cemeteries will be presented along with Church teaching on cremation and the benefits of pre-planning one’s arrangements. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation. Light refreshments will be served. All are welcome to attend.

Within the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, there are 83 Catholic cemeteries, including seven diocesan-operated cemeteries: Calvary Cemetery in South Portland, Holy Cross Cemetery in Yarmouth, Notre Dame Cemetery in Springvale, St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford, St. Joseph and St. Mary cemeteries in Biddeford, and St. Peter Cemetery in Lewiston. The diocese also manages four parish cemeteries: Mount Hope Cemetery in Lewiston, St. Anne Cemetery in Lisbon, and Mount Calvary and Ss. Cyril & Methodius cemeteries in Lisbon Falls. Each diocesan-owned and managed cemetery has family advisors ready to assist you, whether you have recently lost a loved one or if you would like to make advance arrangements.

If you cannot attend the gathering, the Maine Catholic Cemeteries website has a variety of resources to assist you: information about pre-planning, the importance of making your end-of-life choices known, Catholic funeral rites and burial traditions, a list of Catholic cemeteries in Maine, a genealogy section to find a gravesite of a loved one, and “Three Beliefs,” a guide for Maine Catholics that offers valuable assistance and information regarding end-of-life issues. To visit the site, head to www.portlanddiocese.org/cemeteries-funerals.