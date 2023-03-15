AUGUSTA — With hundreds of millions of dollars in broadband investment at stake, the Maine Connectivity Authority wants to hear from Maine people about their priorities.

As part of its comprehensive Broadband Action Plan outreach process, the Maine Connectivity Authority has launched a survey open to everyone ages 18 and older in Maine. The survey can be completed at maineconnectivity.org/survey.

“Having access to fast, reliable, affordable internet is as important today as bringing electricity to rural areas was in the 1930s and 40s,” said Andrew Butcher, president of the Maine Connectivity Authority. “There are many places that have been left out and don’t have access to the internet they need and many more whose internet service needs to be better. This survey is a chance for Maine people to provide their input on the state’s broadband expansion priorities.”

Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act and the American Rescue Plan, Maine is expected to receive at least $250 million to expand access to high-speed, reliable and affordable internet in Maine. It’s the largest public investment in broadband in history.

“Mainers have a chance to weigh in with this survey and to help inform our roadmap for a future of better internet and digital equity,” Butcher said.

Those who do not have access to the internet should call 207-200-4398 to receive a copy of the survey in the mail. Translations of the survey are available upon request. To learn more about the Broadband Action Plan process and other ways to take part, please visit maineconnectivity.org/planning.

The Maine Connectivity Authority was created in 2021 to expand access to fast, reliable and affordable internet to the people and places who need it and to break down the barriers that keep Mainers from taking full advantage of those connections.