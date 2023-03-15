LEWISTON — To celebrate the Solemnity of St. Joseph (March 19, observed on March 20 this year due to its falling on a Sunday), Prince of Peace Parish will look to fill tables with food for those in need at all Masses on the weekend of March 18-19.

Giving food to those lacking it is a St. Joseph Day custom, celebrated for centuries in many countries with the posting of St. Joseph’s tables in churches and public spaces for food to be donated.

“This is a way to remember the poor and the needy in our midst by bringing food to the table that is decorated in honor of St. Joseph,” said Fr. Daniel Greenleaf, pastor of Prince of Peace Parish. “The food will then be brought to the area food cupboards as a way to bring the spiritual and the social ministry together. At each parish church, a St. Joseph table is decorated to honor the foster father entrusted with the care of the Blessed Mother and the Son of God.”

Food can be donated before, during, or after Masses at the following times and locations:

Basilica of Ss. Peter & Paul

122 Ash Street, Lewiston

Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 7 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 5:30 p.m. (Spanish)

Holy Cross Church

1080 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m.

Holy Family Church

607 Sabattus Street, Lewiston

Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Holy Trinity Church

67 Frost Hill Avenue, Lisbon Falls

Saturday 4 p.m. and Sunday 10:30 a.m.

Our Lady of the Rosary Church

131 High Street, Sabattus

Sunday 8:30 a.m.

For more information, contact the parish at 207-777-1200.