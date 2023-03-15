Brewer police responded to a call of someone having a medical emergency in a Brewer parking lot around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The call was one of a few unrelated incidents Brewer police addressed on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The adult, who was found in the snow, was taken to a nearby hospital, Brewer Police Chief Jason Moffitt said.

The condition of the person was unknown on Wednesday afternoon, but police do not believe the person was suffering from a drug overdose, Moffitt said. Police do not believe the medical event was life threatening.