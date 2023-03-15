The Patriots have started to revamp their wide receiver room.

A day after losing Jakobi Meyers to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Patriots are signing wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. The 26-year-old confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, “Excited for my next chapter in New England! I will give this organization everything I have, thank you for believing in me!”

According to the NFL Network, the Patriots signed Smith-Schuster to a 3-year, $33 million contract.

The Patriots had been engaged with Smith-Schuster’s camp early today, a source told MassLive. The interest was said to be “very serious.” The team ultimately struck a deal with the 26-year-old wide receiver later Wednesday afternoon.

The 26-year-old represents one of the best available options on the open market. Smith-Schuster is coming off a productive season, which saw him catch 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns. That marked his first year with the Chiefs and it was capped off with a Super Bowl championship.

Story by Mark Daniels.