BRUNSWICK, Maine — A new Barnes & Noble store is coming to Brunswick.

A new location of the country’s largest retail bookseller is coming to the Merrymeeting Plaza in Brunswick this summer, according to city officials.

The bookstore will fill the vacant space between PetSmart and Bed, Bath & Beyond.

This will be Barnes & Noble’s second location in Maine, joining the one in Augusta.

Local bookstore Gulf of Maine Books says they don’t think it will affect their business because they have a loyal customer base, noting that the business has a different feel than a retail store.

Further details about when the Barnes & Noble location would open were not available as of Wednesday afternoon.