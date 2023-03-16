Friends of Sears Island and the Carver Memorial Library will co-sponsor a live Zoom presentation titled “Life in Tide Pools,” on Wednesday, March 29 at 6:30 pm. Naturalist Sandra Mitchell will give a slideshow presentation highlighting the organisms you might find in coastal Maine tide pools. Sandra’s photos will allow you to learn to identify life forms up close so that once the weather warms up, you’ll know what you’re looking at when exploring tide pools in nature!



Sandra Mitchell is a Registered Maine Guide and an avid amateur naturalist. She enjoys investigating natural mysteries. Her website is https://ww.sandra-mitchell.com/home. No pre-registration is required. To join this free Zoom presentation, simply visit https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/81172898868 on March 29 at 6:30 p.m. To learn more about Friends of Sears Island visit www.friendsofsearsisland.org, and for more information about Carver Memorial Library, check out www.carverlibrary.org.