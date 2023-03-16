The number of deaths from snowmobile crashes is already double what it was last year in Maine.

The Maine Warden Service has reported 10 deadly crashes so far in 2023.

That’s up from five reported through all of 2022.

The current five-year-high for the state now stands at 11 deaths in 2020.

There have also been over 100 personal injuries from snowmobiling reported so far this year.

Anyone interested in the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife’s snowmobile safety courses can find more information at their website. A safety course is slated for March 25 in York County.