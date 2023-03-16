Scarborough is pledging $50,000 to help asylum seekers with housing. It comes as communities and organizations try to figure out how to support these new Mainers.

Scarborough town councilors unanimously approved the request Wednesday night.

The funding would support a regional initiative to provide transitional housing for asylum seekers.

Scarborough Town Councilor Jean-Marie Caterina said this is the right thing to do, adding she wants to see Scarborough be a leader in this.

Caterina said this will help with workforce issues.

“We need younger people. We need their kids. We need future generations. These folks are here. They’re very excited to have made it here to begin with and to put down roots in Maine and become part of our community,” she said.

This vote approves the pledge, but logistics for the funding will come at a later date.