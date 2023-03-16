Do you have an outdoors photo or video to share? Send it to pwarner@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo/video.”

Canada lynx are among the most beautiful creatures roaming the woods of western and northern Maine.

The reason we know this is most often based not on personal observations, which can be infrequent and fleeting. Rather, sightings often happen because of some great technology.

Allie Ladd of Byron has become proficient in implementing that technology in the hills of western Maine in the general vicinity of his home. And today, thanks again to the clever placement of roadkill, he has been able to capture more breathtaking video footage.

In the first shot, a lynx parades in front of the camera while circling around its lunch, a white-tailed deer shoulder from an animal that was killed by a vehicle. The cat gives the food a good sniff before deciding to dig in.

Notice how its sizable paws help the lynx remain mostly atop the soft snow.

In the second segment, a lynx arrives at a different bait site, only to find that the piece of meat that had been placed there has apparently been carried away by another hungry competitor.

Even in the woods, if you snooze, you lose.

Our great appreciation to Ladd for his generosity in sharing such gorgeous trail camera videos of wildlife in Maine.