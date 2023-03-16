A long stretch of mostly sunny and beautiful weather is on the way to Maine.

Thursday will be on the breezy side with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will reach the mid-40s for the afternoon.

On St. Patrick’s Day, the temperatures will be cooler, in the upper 30s and low 40s, while the skies will be cloudy throughout the day. On Friday evening, inland Maine will likely see rain, while snow showers may come to the mountains.

The skies will quickly clear out for Saturday, when mild temperatures make a return, with highs in the mid- to high 40s. Those temperatures will fall into the teens on Saturday night.

Chilly weather continues Sunday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid-30s.

Sunny skies continue into next week, with highs in the 40s Monday through Wednesday and no major storms on the horizon.