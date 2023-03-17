Future teachers at Thomas College are going to be learning from Maine Teacher of the Years and County Teacher of the Years on March 21 in Waterville. These award-winning educators will be on campus for a day of engaging and learning with pre-service teachers through a continuation with a partnership of Educate Maine with Thomas College. Here are the details:

Who

Matt Bernstein – 9th grade humanities/SS, Casco Bay, MTOY 2023

Ashley Bryant – CTOY 4th grade Oxford County

Emily Albee – HS Hampden Academy CTOY

Kelsey Stoyanova – Middle school ELA, MTOY 2022

Thomas College preservice teachers in programs ranging from early childhood to secondary education

Why It Matters

This is an opportunity for preservice teachers to learn from model Maine teachers in the rewarding but challenging field of education at a time when the teacher shortage is high. These award-winning teachers can talk authentically about what is happening in the field of education and the community.

Schedule for March 21

8:30 a.m. – MTOYs/CTOYs collaborate to discuss curriculum and design with Thomas College students (about 40 total)

10 a.m. – Focus group with faculty about teacher preparation

12-1 p.m. –Maine/County Teacher of the Year Education Panel

(Themes/topics include):

Accommodating diverse learners, including those on IEPs and 504 plans

How to build relationships and advocate with and for students

School budgets and processes

The future of education

Assessment: what does it look like, and what should we expect?

Communication and community-building outside of the classroom walls

DEI

Legislature and advocacy at political level

Mental health and balance