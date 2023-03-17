The Rockland-based pet retailer Loyal Biscuit Co. has been acquired by nationwide chain EarthWise Pet, according to MaineBiz.

It is unclear at the moment whether the six Loyal Biscuit Co. stores will operate under the EarthWise Pet name, but owner Heidi Neal said that she believes that the acquisition will allow her company to provide additional products and services to its customers.

She also noted that the partnership will allow Loyal Biscuit Co. stores to provide expanded employee benefits, including a health insurance policy.

Loyal Biscuit Co. moved into its flagship Rockland location in 2016, after receiving national recognition. Neal bought the company in 2010 after discussing wanting a career change where she could spend more time with her dog with her now-husband Joel Neal at a holiday party.

Neal previously worked in banking for 15 years.

Since purchasing the company in 2010, the store now operates six locations in Bath, Belfast, Brewer, Rockport, Rockland and Waterville. The company now employs 40 people at its six stores, according to MaineBiz.

Loyal Biscuit Co.’s acquisition comes after Minnesota-based Independent Pet Partners moved to turn over five Loyal Companion stores in North Windham, Portland, Saco, Sanford and South Portland to Pet Pros after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in early February.

The fate of Loyal Companion stores in Lewiston, Topsham and Scarborough had not been decided as of Feb. 15.