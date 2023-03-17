BATH, Maine — The spirit of the Irish is in the air with pubs prepping for Saint Patrick’s Day today.

Byrnes Irish Pub in Bath has put together an Irish menu, including the traditional boiled dinner, Guinness beef stew, Irish beef chili, lamb stew and more.

Like many of Maine’s Irish pubs, the owner says there will also be music, a lot of beer and a lot of people all day long.

“It’s nuts, it’s nuts, we’ll have a lot of music, a lot of people that we see often, but on St. Patrick’s Day, everybody pays a visit to sip a pint,” owner Joe Byrnes said.

Byrnes is celebrating 15 years in business on Saint Patrick’s Day.