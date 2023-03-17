After an eight-year career with the Hermon girls basketball program, Chris Cameron is stepping down from his position.

Cameron led the Hawks to four regional championship games, winning two.

“We’ve had a really great eight year run and I’ve been fortunate to be at Hermon high school,” Cameron said. “A great school, great supporting staff and support from players and families. It’s been really positive and enjoyed a lot of success.”

Cameron has decided to step away at the same time his daughter, Allie, finishes her senior season. It was always in the back of Cameron’s mind to step down once this group of players, players he has helped coach since pre-K, graduated from Hermon.

“I think the class we just had that graduated, being able to start with them pre-K, rec, AAU, travel, middle school and see them put the time in and develop is great,” Cameron said. “We’ve had a lot of really good teams. Maybe sometimes we didn’t get over the hump in a big game, and this year we didn’t make the tournament but it was the first time we didn’t make the semifinals.”

Looking back, a couple of big games where the Hawks earned redemption are highlights for Cameron.

He cited losing to Waterville in 2019 in the tournament semifinals, only to come back in 2020 to beat them in the Class B North regional final to advance to the state tournament.

“My daughter was a freshman that year so it was nice to share that with her,” Cameron said.

He also added a similar circumstance with Old Town in 2021 and 2022.

“In the COVID year we lost in the COVID tournament, we lost to Old Town by three. Then the next year we split in the season, gave them their only loss, and then to beat them in the regional championship after losing by three the year before was probably a highlight,” Cameron said. “If I had to pick two of my favorite memories, it would be those games.”

Cameron is thankful for his time at Hermon.

“Having that competition and the memories and having the kids realize their hard work paid off was great,” Cameron said. “It was a lot of fun, man. It was a lot of fun.”