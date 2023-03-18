Proceeds to help ensure the homeless are protected from the elements

BANGOR — Husson University Student Government will be sponsoring their sixth annual Walk for Warmth on Sunday, March 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fun run/walk will take place on the University’s campus at 1 College Circle in Bangor. The event will begin in front of the Newman Gymnasium building. Participants will have the option to complete one, two, or the full three miles.

Members of the Greater Bangor and Husson community are welcome to participate in this five kilometer event. While there is no registration fee, a minimum donation of $10 is strongly encouraged. Donations are accepted ahead of time online or accepted through cash or card on race day. Coffee and donuts will be provided to all participants!

All proceeds will go to the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter. “The support we receive from the annual Walk for Warmth helps to support our overnight Winter Warming Center,” said Boyd Kronholm, the executive director of the shelter. “The cold weather and snow we’ve been experiencing during the past week here in Bangor is a good reminder about how important it is to provide a warm space to those who are living out on the streets in Bangor.”

“No one should be left out in the elements when the temperatures are freezing,” continued Kronholm. “The support we receive from the annual Walk for Warmth helps to protect those who have no home. It helps to give people a place to come in from the cold and avoid the health risks associated with exposure to the elements.”

“This event is a good reminder about how fortunate so many of us are,” said Ryan Wheelock, the president of Husson University Student Government and Organization of Physical Therapy Students. Wheelock completed his bachelor of science in exercise science from Husson University in 2022. He is currently working toward earning a doctor of physical therapyand a master of business administration degree from Husson University in 2024.

Wheelock continued: “Too many lives are lost every year due to exposure. Here at Husson, we’re doing what we can to be a part of the solution. After this walk is done, students will be able to go back to our warm homes and dorms. Unfortunately, too many people don’t always have that option.”

According to World Population Review, there are currently 2,097 homeless people in Maine. This includes 283 homeless households, 116 veterans and 125 young adults. Helping to address this challenge is the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter. During the 2021-22 fiscal year the shelter helped 61 individuals find permanent housing, sheltered 290 guests overnight and provided 664 needy households with free food from their food pantry.

“We are grateful for the support we receive from Husson University Student Government and other organizations,” said Kronholm. “I’m constantly amazed and overwhelmed by the generosity of Husson University students,” concluded Kronholm. “Events like this help to provide the resources needed to protect the most vulnerable members of our community.”

For more information about the Walk for Warmth contact Wheelock at wheelockr@husson.edu. Additional information about the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter can be found at https://www.bangorareashelter.org/.

