A man died Sunday morning in a Hermon crash.

The man was driving a sedan on Route 2 toward Hermon village about 8 a.m. when he left the road, striking an embankment, utility pole and small-business property, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said Sunday.

His identity wasn’t released, pending an ongoing investigation.