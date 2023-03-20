CAMDEN — Camden National Bank announced that Kathleen (Kate) Bellmore was promoted to senior vice president, talent acquisition & diversity, equity and inclusion officer. In her new role, she will continue to lead the organization’s talent acquisition function while also leading the Bank’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts. Under her leadership, the Bank will expand its diverse talent pipelines and build upon its strong foundation to shape an environment where diverse voices and backgrounds continue to be welcomed and heard.

“Adding this important role to our organization will help us become a stronger company with Kate’s guidance,” said Gregory A. Dufour president and chief executive officer of Camden National Bank. “Kate brings extensive knowledge with over 15 years of experience in human resources and truly understands the value that a diverse workforce adds to how well we serve our customers and communities who encompass different perspectives and backgrounds.”

“We’ve long been committed to increasing diversity, equity and inclusion at the bank,” said Heather Robinson, executive vice president, chief human resource officer at Camden National Bank. “Kate is incredibly passionate about our DEI strategy, and in this prominent role, she’ll focus on recruitment strategies and DEI initiatives to lead Camden National Bank towards our vision of being a welcoming and inclusive community for all.”

Bellmore received her bachelor of science in business administration from the University of Maine and her master of business administration in human resources management from Thomas College. She is recognized as a Senior Certified Professional by the Society for Human Resource Management and a Professional in Human Resources by the Human Resource Certification Institute. She is expected to graduate this spring from the Maine Development Foundation’s Institute for Civic Leadership development program.

A native of Midcoast Maine, Bellmore has been helping Camden National Bank with recruiting activities across its footprint in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts for over 10 years. She currently resides in South Thomaston and is actively involved in the local community. She currently serves on the Board of the Midcoast Human Resources Association, as well as the Coastal Counties Workforce Board supporting Maine’s six coastal counties.