A gorgeous start to spring is in store for Maine on Monday.

Sunny skies and mild temperatures are expected for the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid- to high 40s with a bit of a breeze.

Tuesday will be even milder, with highs reaching the high 40s and low 50s and plenty of sun and a bit of a breeze.

Wednesday will be slightly cooler, but overall, still nice. The highs will be in the low 40s with a good amount of sun, but clouds increasing in the afternoon.

Our next chance for widespread rain arrives Thursday. It looks like a very mild system, with pretty much all rain expected outside of the mountains. Temperatures will reach the high 40s.

We squeeze in one quiet weather day Friday, temperatures will still be mild in the mid- and high 40s and skies cloudy.

Active weather returns heading into the weekend.

A storm system will move into New England on Saturday evening, and models are in good agreement on a nor’easter-style system developing with a track that would favor snowfall across much of the state.

It is still too early to nail down any details of this storm, but a return to more wintry weather looks likely by next weekend.