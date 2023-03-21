THOMASTON — Watts Hall Community Arts will celebrate April Fool’s Day with an improv comedy show! The Doppelbloopers will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 at Watts Hall, 174 Main Street/Route 1.

The Doppelbloopers are excited to bring their zany take on improv comedy to the Watts Hall stage. With a format reminiscent of the classic improv show “Whose Line is it Anyway,” these comedy pros are sure to have everyone in stitches. Their show features both traditional and musical improv games, with plenty of audience suggestion and participation. Given the unpredictable nature of improv, this is an adult evening of fun and includes a cash bar by The Block Saloon.

Tickets are $18 in advance, $23 at the door – but be warned, Watts Hall events often sell out; to ensure your night of comedy, get advance tickets via EventBrite. For a link and more information about Watts Hall, visit wattshallthomaston.com. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and concessions will be available by donation.

Watts Hall Community Arts is the nonprofit tasked by the Town of Thomaston, Maine, to manage and promote use of the second floor of the historic downtown building named for Samuel Watts, 19th-century sea captain, ship builder and town benefactor. For more information, email wattshallcommunityarts@gmail.com.