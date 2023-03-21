Bangor Area Youth Choirs, now in the 30th year of helping youth discover their voice, is currently fundraising for a performance tour culminating with a day in NYC!

The tour includes collaborative performances in Connecticut and New York and ends with a Broadway show in the city.



The group has been actively fundraising in an effort to keep out of pockets reasonable for our families and will be hosting a Coffee House Fundraiser on April 16 at 2 p.m. at 120 Park Street (UUSB). The coffee house will feature performances by all three choirs of BAYC, as well as solos, duets, and small group performances provided by choir members and staff. Treats and coffee will be available for purchase and donations are most welcome.