LEWISTON — The following students have been named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the fall semester ending in December 2022. This is a distinction earned by students whose grade point average is 3.92 or higher.

Elias Veilleux of Orono. Veilleux, the son of Marc J. Veilleux and Jennifer L. Pickard, is a graduate of Orono High School. He is a senior at Bates majoring in physics and minoring in mathematics and music.

McKayla Kendall of Bangor. Kendall, the daughter of Keith S. Kendall and Christine L. Lally-Kendall, is a graduate of Bangor High School. She is a first-year at Bates.

Leah Ruck of Orono. Ruck, the daughter of Philip Ruck and Deanna Prince, is a graduate of Orono High School. She is a junior at Bates majoring in philosophy and minoring in German.

Julia White of Orono. White, the daughter of Roger P. White and Ellen W. White, is a graduate of Orono High School. She is a sophomore at Bates majoring in physics and minoring in mathematics.