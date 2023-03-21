A woman accused of abducting her 11-year-old daughter from state custody is wanted by police.

Danielle Dyer, 29, allegedly abducted 11-year-old Jaiden “Jade” Morrison in Topsham on Sunday evening during a supervised visit with the girl’s foster guardians.

Dyer then allegedly fled with the girl in an unknown vehicle with an unknown friend.

Topsham police got an arrest warrant for Dyer later on Sunday night for criminal restraint by a parent.

Police tracked Dyer’s cellphone around 9:30 p.m. to the area of Horton Street in Lewiston, where she was allegedly seeking drugs.

Police found Morrison unharmed at an apartment in Auburn just after 11 p.m.

Dyer is originally from Sabattus but frequents the Lewiston-Auburn area, according to police.

Anyone with information about Dyer’s whereabouts can call the Topsham Police Department.