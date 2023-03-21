Another beautiful day is ahead for Maine on Tuesday.

Tuesday will be sunny and mild, with highs reaching the low 50s for many communities in the afternoon but breezy winds lingering.

Wednesday will be cooler, with highs peaking in the low to mid-40s and clouds encroaching on sunny skies by the afternoon.

Our next chance for widespread rain arrives Thursday. It looks like a very mild system, with pretty much all rain expected outside of the mountains and northern Maine, where snow is possible. Temperatures will reach the high 40s.

We squeeze in one quiet weather day Friday, temperatures will still be mild in the mid- and high 40s and skies cloudy.

Active weather returns heading into the weekend.

A storm system will move into New England on Saturday evening, and models are in good agreement on a nor’easter-style system developing with a track that would favor snowfall across much of the state. There’s still a lot of uncertainty if this will be a minor snow storm or more significant.

The snow or wintry mix will continue through Sunday morning and wrap up by the afternoon.