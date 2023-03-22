BELFAST — The Boardgame Cafe is excited to announce a new location for the weekly gatherings. Board game lovers of all ages are invited to come play games on Wednesday nights from 6-9 p.m. in Belfast at the new home located at 18 Spring Street, also known as the gameroom of the United Farmers’ Market of Maine. Formerly held in the basement of the Belfast Maskers’ theater, the Boardgame Cafe opened its doors in October 2022.

Thirteen-year-old manager and homeschooler Kai Kutsy decided to create a space where he could share his passion for gaming with others. The game library contains over 100 titles, from familiar classics like Monopoly and Clue, to the latest award-winning strategy and cooperative games such as Codenames and Castle Panic. A cover charge of $5/person allows participants to play up to three hours and to enjoy complimentary tea and coffee. There is also a cafe where delicious snacks can be purchased while gaming. Play, eat, drink, hang out with friends and make new friends.



For more, email sashakutsy2018@gmail.com.