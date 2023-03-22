SOUTH PORTLAND — The publisher of Green & Healthy Maine HOMES magazine is happy to present the third annual Green Home + Energy Show on Saturday, April 1 at The Point Community Center in South Portland.

The Green Home + Energy Show is a one-day event that brings together the leaders in Maine’s sustainable home and energy industries. From solar power to heat pumps, air quality to air sealing, and electric vehicles to green home goods, you’ll find endless inspiration for creating your high-performing, green & healthy home — whether you are looking to build, buy or enhance an existing property. Test drive an electric vehicle at the EV Expo, enjoy the food trucks, shop sustainable goods at the Maine Makers Fair, and learn directly from experts at free workshops included with admission!

Come with a specific question about your home or energy project or browse the booths and find inspiration in this thriving industry. Chat with experts, find new products, learn about incentive programs, and get your questions answered.

As home to many nationally recognized building science and design professionals, Maine is leading the way in the high-performing home industry. Don’t miss your chance to learn directly from these highly sought out professionals.

The show will host informative workshops featuring a wide range of topics including offsite construction for high performance homes, retrofits to make homes accessible as we age, improving indoor air quality, native plants, accessing Efficiency Maine rebates, and many more. These programs are included with admission. A full list of workshops is available at greenmainehomes.com/show-workshops.

Lead sponsors of the Green Home + Energy Show include Pine Tree Solar, Royal River Heat Pumps, Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC, Valley Home Services, Inc., Hannaford Supermarkets and Horch Roofing.

The show takes place Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. The Electric Vehicle Expo will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 if purchased in advance and $15 at the door. College students get in free with a valid student ID. Tickets can be purchased online at greenmainehomes.com/show-2023. Ticket sales will benefit Maine Foodscapes, a nonprofit organization with a mission to improve community food security and well-being throughout Southern Maine. Proceeds from ticket sales will directly support the installation of new raised bed vegetable gardens at the homes of low-income families throughout Southern Maine.

Green & Healthy Maine is dedicated to inspiring Maine homes that are comfortable, efficient, healthy, and sustainable through a quarterly magazine, monthly webinars, and the annual Green Home + Energy Show. Please visit greenmainehomes.com to learn more.