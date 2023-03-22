WATERVILLE — A recent penny collecting competition at Mount Merici Academy in Waterville engendered friendly competition, laughs, and, most importantly, funds to support “The Lighthouse.”

“Bruce White, one of our state representatives, challenged the community to raise money to cover the cost of rent for Waterville Area Soup Kitchen’s ‘The Lighthouse.’ The students participated by collecting pennies and competing between classes in a ‘penny war’ to support the cause,” said Stacy Shoulta, director of mission and theology at Mount Merici Academy.

The Waterville Area Soup Kitchen operates “The Lighthouse,” a dining place at 38 College Avenue where guests are invited to enjoy a tasty, nutritious meal and an opportunity for socialization every Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“The students raised $1,361.58,” said Stacy. “This was enough money to cover a month’s rent and then some!”

During an assembly this week, representative Bruce White and Carla Caron, president of the board of directors for the Waterville Area Soup Kitchen, were presented with a check representing the donation.

“We chose the soup kitchen for our fundraiser because our junior high students volunteer there weekly as part of our service program,” said Stacy.

Over the last two years, “The Lighthouse” has served nearly 30,000 guests.

For more information about the program or to discover ways you can help the Waterville Area Soup Kitchen, visit www.watervilleareasoupkitchen.com.