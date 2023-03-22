The organization that has maintained Big Moose Mountain in Greenville since 2012 has pledged to use $200,000 to improve the ski area.

The nonprofit, Friends of the Mountain, renewed a five-year lease with owner James Confalone late last year and reopened the mountain for skiing Dec. 26, 2022. More than 10,000 visitors have come through this winter, which was higher than expected, President Amy Lane said.

In November 2022, developers working to revitalize the partially defunct ski resort in Piscataquis County halted their $126.3 million plans after failing to come to terms with Confalone. Some community members and Friends of the Mountain workers who hoped for a flourishing Moosehead Lake region were disappointed with the news.

The mountain’s future seemed uncertain after redevelopment plans crumbled, but Friends of the Mountain pledged to stay involved to ensure locals and visitors still have a dependable place to ski during the winter. Dedicating $200,000 to enhancements will ensure the continued growth of the ski area into the future, Lane said.

“The majority of these funds will be used toward a complete overhaul of our only operating chairlift, a 1986 Borvig Triple,” she said.

The group will use $40,000 to reclaim trails on the upper mountain, which will broaden public access to the summit for both uphill and downhill travel, Lane said.

The parking area also will be improved, which is slated to cost $35,000. The group plans to use $15,000 on snowmaking pump upgrades and $5,000 on lodge maintenance and repairs.

“Once the snow melts, these projects will be well underway,” Lane said. “Our group will be calling out on volunteers and donors to help support our commitment to not only keep skiing alive here in Greenville, Maine, but also help keep it an affordable family activity.”

