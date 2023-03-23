BANGOR — Haley Ward, Inc. announces the acquisition of Final Draft CAD, LLC of Portland, Maine, a Building Information Modeling firm offering a full range of BIM and CAD services including BIM management and coordination, modeling, drafting, and laser scanning.

“We are excited to welcome Final Draft CAD clients and employees to the Haley Ward team,” said Haley Ward President & CEO Denis St. Peter, PE. “Much of our growth over the past few years has come from acquiring firms that provide exceptional, client-focused services that add depth to our team of experts. Final Draft CAD is no exception. Their specialized services are complementary to our existing Building Design Service Line and will provide greater value to clients and expand opportunities to employees.”

The acquisition of Final Draft CAD will expand the Haley Ward presence in Southern Maine to Portland.

“We are excited to join forces with Haley Ward and become part of a larger organization with a shared vision for growth and innovation” said Final Draft CAD President Daniel Welch. “We believe this acquisition will provide numerous benefits to our customers and employees and we look forward to a bright future together.”

This is the fourth acquisition for Haley Ward in the last year which now has offices in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Florida.

Haley Ward Chief Operating Officer, Travis Noyes, PE said “We are looking forward to adding all Final Draft CAD employees to our team and look forward to supporting their projects and providing them new professional opportunities that come with working at a firm with more diverse services and broader clients-base. We are also looking forward to an office location in Portland and drawing on the energy of Maine’s largest city.”

During the transition, Final Draft CAD will be known as Final Draft CAD, a division of Haley Ward, to their current clients.

Haley Ward is an employee-owned professional engineering, environmental, and surveying consulting firm with approximately 200 employees in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Florida. Learn more at haleyward.com.

Final Draft CAD is a full-service Building Information Modeling firm located in Portland. They are experts in all aspects of BIM and related processes, they work with government, commercial, private, and non-profit projects both locally and nationally.