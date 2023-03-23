Outdoor School for All Maine Students

What: Each Friday, Maine Conservation Voters hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics.

A few days at one of Maine’s outdoor learning centers can be transformative for middle school students, and legislation being introduced this year aims to ensure that all students get that life-changing opportunity. An Act to Support Outdoor School for All Maine Students would support all students in 4th through 8th grades to spend two nights and three days at an outdoor learning center and ensure that the experience would be integrated with school curriculum and aligned with state learning standards so we can get children outside connecting with Maine’s outdoor heritage.

Learn more from Drew Dumsch, president and CEO, The Ecology School; Nicholas Fisichelli, president and CEO, Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park; and Anne Sedlack, attorney at Preti Flaherty and member of the University of Maine 4-H Camp and Learning Centers at Tanglewood and Blueberry Cove Board of Directors.

When: Friday, March 24, 12-1 p.m.

Where: Online. This is a free event, but you must register to join. Click here to register.