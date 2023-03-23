SANFORD — With a goal of strengthening relationships with God and fostering an environment in which those relationships can be explored, St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish in Sanford and St. Matthew Parish in Limerick are excited to launch “Theology on Tap” starting Wednesday night, March 29. The program invites adults, ages 21 to 40, to gather and share topics of the Catholic faith.

The first event will be held at Willy’s Ale Room, located on 1060 Route 109 in Acton, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The series will provide an opportunity for fellowship in a casual setting where participants can enjoy challenging and relevant presentations on the Catholic faith and discuss how it applies to their daily lives.

“It’s important to have a way for younger adults to meet with their peers and share aspects of being Catholic,” said Fr. Bill Labbe, pastor of both St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish and St. Matthew Parish. “Many of them experienced ‘Theology on Tap’ in college or other parishes, so having a program in southern Maine will help deepen their connection to the Church.”

Each session begins with a social followed by a presentation given by a guest speaker and time for an informal discussion as well as questions and answers. The inaugural meeting will feature Deacon John Buchholz of St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish speaking about seeking the guidance of the Holy Spirit.

“At the first meeting, we look forward to hearing from the group about the kinds of topics and speakers they want for future gatherings,” said Deacon John. “‘Theology on Tap’ is meant to be a connection point to discuss what we share in common and to consider new perspectives with others in this important age group.”

Created in the Archdiocese of Chicago in 1981, “Theology on Tap” has spread to dioceses across the country, offering thousands of young Catholics an opportunity to share and grow in their faith with peers.

Deacon John said that the southern Maine contingent was inspired by the success of “Theology in the County,” a similar initiative held in Aroostook County and hosted by Parish of the Precious Blood in Caribou.

“We pray for the success of both,” he said.

For more information about “Theology on Tap” in the Sanford area, email Deacon John at john.buchholz@portlanddiocese.org. To learn more about “Theology in the County,” email Theresa Bonner at theresa.bonner@portlanddiocese.org.