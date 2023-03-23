A Wells man has been charged with four federal misdemeanors for allegedly taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that attempted to disrupt the election of President Joe Biden.

David Ball, 37, was arrested Thursday and made his first court appearance before U.S. Magistrate Karen Frink Wolf, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Portland. He was released on a $10,000 unsecured bail that he won’t have to pay unless he misses a court appearance.

The details of his arrest were not available Thursday afternoon.

Ball is one of nearly 1,000 people charged in connection with the Capitol riots.

Ball is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building.

Ball and the other participants in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots are being prosecuted in federal court in Washington, D.C.

The FBI learned that Ball had been in Washington, D.C., that day from an anonymous tipster, according to the complaint. That led to a review of video captured on security cameras and cell phones that were posted on social media.

Ball was identified, in part, by the sweatshirt he was wearing advertising his glass-replacement business, Broken Glass, the complaint said.

Ball allegedly went into the Capitol after rioters forced open a door. He did not assault or interact with law enforcement officers as Kyle Fitzsimons of Lebanon did. Ball wandered around the building taking photos with his cell phone, according to the complaint.

If convicted, Ball faces up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $100,000 on the charges of entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct. He faces up to six months in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 on the other charges.

Defendants who faced similar charges and pleaded guilty have not been sentenced to jail time but have been ordered to pay fines.