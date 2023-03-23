This story will be updated.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Democrats who control the Maine Legislature on Thursday said they would split up votes on the two-year state budget in a way that could preserve some leverage for Republicans when spending talks continue this spring.

That result came from days of sensitive closed-door negotiations between the parties and Gov. Janet Mills, who was seen as favoring a bipartisan spending plan more than some other Democrats. The party angered Republicans in 2021 by passing an initial budget over their objections, bypassing the consensus process that ruled the State House for 15 years.

The Legislature’s appropriations committee was set to begin voting Thursday on a pared-down version of Mills’ $10.3 billion proposal that mostly addresses current programs.

A source pegged the total at just over $9.8 billion. It is expected to pass by the end of next week. It would set aside new programs and services, giving lawmakers more time to come to an agreement on more controversial and big-ticket items.

“We pledge to continue this work with our colleagues and will do so with our ongoing commitment to improving the lives of all Mainers,” Rep. Melanie Sachs, D-Freeport, the co-chair of the budget panel, said in a statement.

Legislative Republicans did not respond to the framework released by Democrats on Thursday afternoon. They have been pushing to hold spending at a cap of roughly $9.9 billion and secure an income tax cut for low-income Mainers.

This mirrors the way budgets were done from the 1980s through the early 2000s. After that, lawmakers pursued deals closed near the end of the state’s fiscal year in late June that were able to pass both chambers by the two-thirds majorities needed to take effect immediately.

That survived the raucous tenure of former Gov. Paul LePage, although it led to a brief 2017 state shutdown when an aggressive House Republican minority aligned with LePage held out in negotiations. Democrats passed a budget alone in 2021 while citing a need to provide continuity during the COVID-19 pandemic. A bipartisan revision passed later that year.

This approach provides some advantages for both parties. For Democrats, it leaves them with a backstop if they cannot reach a deal with Republicans on outstanding issues. Republicans will still need to sign off on any spending items that Democrats want to pass immediately.

If they do not, Democrats could pass the funding on their own later this spring, but it will take at least three months for that money to become available.