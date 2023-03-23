PORTLAND, Maine — Wet weather and mild temperatures are expected for Thursday but another winter storm is brewing for this weekend with snow likely Saturday night.

Thursday afternoon looks wet with rain showers beginning late in the morning and continuing through the rest of the day. Temperatures will be mild in the mid to upper 40s.

Rain ends Thursday evening, and Friday is poised to be mild. Highs will be in the upper 40s for many with lots of sun and breezy winds.

Winter weather returns this weekend. Snow is looking likely for almost all of Maine Saturday night into Sunday. It will start as mainly snow Saturday evening, but a changeover to mix and rain is likely along the coast and in southern Maine. But inland Maine and the mountains will likely see just snow.

The highest snow totals with this weekend’s storm system will be in the mountains. Credit: CBS 13

In terms of accumulations, the highest totals of around a half foot will be in the mountains.

Inland areas have the potential for a few inches, with the coastal plain likely seeing just an inch or 2 of snow before changing to rain.The snow and rainy mix will wrap up on Sunday morning.

Temperatures will rebound into the middle and upper 40s for Sunday afternoon, so snow will melt quickly.

Milder temperatures return on Monday next week, back into the mid and upper 40s with mainly sunny skies.

Another winter storm is possible by the Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe next week, however, confidence in this remains very low.

Snow begins Saturday evening. It will start around sunset, as all snow. A switch to rain is then likely in southern Maine overnight. Credit: CBS 13