CAMDEN — Camden National Bank announced that Brandon Boey was promoted to senior vice president, general counsel, and director of compliance. In his new role as general counsel, he will oversee the management of legal, corporate, and business matters pertaining to the bank. As director of compliance, he ensures that the bank’s policies, procedures, and practices adhere to federal regulations.

“Since joining Camden National Bank in 2020, Brandon has strongly supported the bank’s legal and compliance efforts, bringing a fresh perspective to our team,” said Gregory A. Dufour president and chief executive officer of Camden National Bank. “He embodies the core values that as a company we hold dear, especially as we work to ensure that the most robust risk practices and governance standards are in place.”

“I am excited to take on this new role, as the bank continues on the path of implementing a best-in-class enterprise risk management framework,” said Boey. “I look forward to deepening my relationships across the company, jointly working toward a shared goal of creating exceptional customer experiences and a resilient organization.”

Prior to joining Camden National Bank, Boey served as managing counsel at Unum for seven years, providing regulatory counseling and advocacy, as well as supervision of the product compliance organization. He also brings legal experience representing multinational companies with Willkie Farr & Gallagher, and in investment banking for Updata Capital and UBS Investment Bank.

Boey received his bachelor’s degree from New York University and his juris doctor degree from Brigham Young University. He is a member of the Maine, Washington, D.C., and New York bars. He currently lives in Falmouth with his wife and five children.