HARRINGTON — Laney Oliver of Addison, a senior at Narraguagus Jr/Sr High School, has been selected to receive the 2023 Principal’s Award, Principal MaryEllen Day announced. The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

“Throughout her years at Narraguagus Jr/Sr High School, Laney has distinguished herself in the classroom, on the playing field, and as a leader in the school and the community,” Day noted in making the award. “She very much deserves this recognition.”

Laney, Day, and other award winners and their principals will attend an honors luncheon at Jeff’s Catering on Saturday, April 1 at 12:30 p.m.

The Honors Luncheon recognizes these outstanding students with the presentation on an individual plaque and the awarding of 10 $1,000 scholarships in the names of former Maine principals and MPA Executive Directors: Horace O. McGowan, Richard W. Tyler, and Richard A. Durost.

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine’s school administrators.