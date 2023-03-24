Tony C. McKim, president and CEO of First National Bank and its parent company The First Bancorp, recently announced a staff promotion in Penobscot County.

Carrie Welch has been promoted to vice president, training & education manager. She joined the Bank in 2017 as the training & education manager.

“I am pleased to recognize Welch’s hard work and dedication.” commented McKim.



