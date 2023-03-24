PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine baby who was born in July at 22 weeks and weighing just 1 pound 2 ounces has finally gone home.

A typical pregnancy usually lasts about 40 weeks.

MaineHealth said Winner went home from the hospital last week. She is reportedly the “youngest” survivor to be born in the state.

MaineHealth says Winner will continue to need the care of several specialists, but they’re excited to see her grow up with her loving parents by her side.