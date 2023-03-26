Do you have an outdoors photo or video to share? Send it to pwarner@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo/video.”

Sometimes, when walking through the woods — or when checking our trail camera footage — we see something that makes us do a double take.

Such is the case with today’s trail camera video provided by Gail Smith.

This critter does not appear to be your garden variety wild Maine coyote, but that’s almost certainly what it is. However, at first glance this animal almost has the appearance of a pet dog.

“I’ve never seen one that color. He was kind of unique,” said Smith.

This coyote captured by a trail cam in the Millinocket region features a unique blend of colors, especially on its head, which features black on top and white on the bottom of its face, a fur pattern that is not typical of most of our coyotes.

The rest of its fur is black and gray, interspersed with white. It certainly is impressive. It almost looks as though it could be a domestic husky of some kind.

Our thanks to Gail Smith for providing the video of this handsome coyote for all to enjoy!