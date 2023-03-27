By Kim Brawn

DOVER-FOXCROFT — Imagine if your favorite movie characters were replaced by Peeps (the marshmallow candy, not your BFFs!). The shark from “Jaws,” R2D2, Brando in “The Godfather.” Think Field of Peeps, Top Peep Maverick, Every Peep Everywhere All at Once. Or books: Moby Peep, All the President’s Peeps (ok, that works both ways!), or even Colleen Hoover’s unforgettable, It Ends with Peeps. Peep dioramas are the theme of this year’s spring art show. But there’s much more on tap. April’s lineup at the Thompson Free Library in Dover-Foxcroft is like the eclectic morning show you never knew you needed.

It’s almost time to plan your gardens which means it’s time for the return of TFL’s popular Free Seed Library. Soon you’ll be able to browse through dozens of seeds packets (vegetables, flowers, & more) — pick up an old favorite or try something new. Later, feel free to help replenish our stock with seeds of your own.

Now for the peep de résistance (you just know this would be Mo Rocca’s segment). Get ready for TFL’s Easter Peep Diorama Art Show. Pick up a pack of Peep bunnies at the library April 4-8 to create your own diorama from a favorite book or movie. Add more Peeps if you’d like, use any materials and art formats you’d like, but make it no bigger than the size of a large shoebox. Your designs are due back to us by Friday, April 21. We’ll put them on display just like last year’s tiny art show. For ideas, google peep dioramas or stop by and look at some examples Michelle Fagan, our youth services librarian, has put together. Open to all ages.

On the existential front, have you ever asked yourself “is immortality desirable?” thought about cryogenics, or pondered life after death? Whatever your feelings or beliefs, join TFL’s Philosophy Circle to discuss “Immortality” on Friday, April 7 at 3:30 p.m.

Look out Martha and Rachael, Gale Robinson kicks off TFL’s 101 Series with “Quick & Easy Jewelry Making” on Thursday, April 13 at 1:30 p.m. Learn to make a lovely piece of jewelry as Gale (from Leaves & Blooms Greenhouse & Dover Cove Farmers’ Market) takes us step by step through this fast & fun process. Learn the terms for the various components & where to get all the supplies you’ll need to make your own wonderful creations! There will be many designs to choose from and supplies will be provided.

Before “Caste: The Origin of Our Discontent” by Isabel Wilkerson was chosen as our reading group’s April selection, Oprah Winfrey on her website, called it her “most vital Book Club selection yet” and went on to say, “It explains why we are where we are in terms of racial injustice, and it shows us how to rebuild a world in which all are truly free and equal.” Share your own review on April 13 at 6 p.m. Copies available at the library.

Time to call in the experts to help us sort through, “Animals in the Garden: Yay or Nay.” Wildlife can be a major pest in a home garden causing considerable damage. At the same time, many home gardeners want to attract some wildlife to their gardens for enjoyment. UMaine Cooperative Extension will offer an informative talk on animals in the garden on Thursday, April 20 at 10 a.m.

Let’s turn our eyes to the cosmos. The night sky is a magical wonderland made more incredible when we know what to look for or what we’re looking at. As the days become longer and warmer, star gazing is a fun family activity that is still possible in much of Maine. TFL is pleased to be hosting Northern Stars Planetarium at Central Hall Commons for two sessions on Thursday, April 20 at 4 and 5:30 p.m. Their presentation “Our Night Sky” will focus on what planets, stars, and constellations you can see this time of year. Contact the library to sign up, space is limited. Open to all ages.

Piscataquis County Soil and Water Conservation District and Maine Audubon are teaming up for “Stream Smart: A Road Crossing Workshop” on Tuesday, April 25 at 8:30 a.m. at TFL. This workshop is designed for professionals responsible for road-stream crossings and highlights connecting fish and wildlife habitat while protecting roads and public safety. Presenters hail from federal and state agencies as well as Maine nonprofits. Participants may receive recertification credit. For details and to register, visit https://piscataquisswcd.org.

Author talks can be surprising and unpredictable. Like a Hoda & Jenna interview, you never know where they will lead. Maine author and law enforcement veteran David Wilson stops by on Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m. (rescheduled from March) to talk about his latest book, “Peanut Butter Memoirs.” He describes the book as “a sometimes humorous, sometimes serious, but always true reflection of my career in law enforcement.” While Bill Bushnell in the Kennebec Journal called it “a gritty, unvarnished view of a cop’s profession, its rewards and disappointments, successes and set-backs.”

This time of year, everyone has pent up energy to release. Fortunately, we have the peeps and the Peeps to help you channel your creativity, learn and grow, and have fun. From the garden to the stars to infinity, tune in for all the information and resources to make your April an adventure to remember!



TFL hours: Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit our website https://www.thompsonfreelibrary.org, our Facebook page, Instagram @tf_library, or contact us at thompsonfreelibrary@gmail.com or 207/564-3350. All programs are free and open to the public.