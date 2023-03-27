PORTLAND — Wai-Houng Leung, a seasoned healthcare and information technology leader, has been promoted to chief information officer of InterMed, P.A.

As CIO, Leung is a member of the Executive Leadership Team and has administrative and strategic oversight of Information Technology and Business Intelligence for InterMed, the state’s largest physician-owned medical group. Since joining InterMed in 2020 as the company’s director of information technology, Leung has significantly improved the organization’s information system and network reliability and implemented new security standards to protect against cyber threats.

“The leadership skills and expertise Wai has developed over more than 20 years in information technology and 15 years in healthcare will continue to serve our patients and team members well as he advances our digital and virtual care strategies,” said Chief Executive Officer Roger A. Poitras, DHA. “With Wai’s knowledge and skills, InterMed will enhance customer service, access and on-demand healthcare services. Wai possesses an unwavering dedication to serving our patients and I am excited to see what he will achieve in this new role.”

InterMed’s vision of care without compromise makes it an inspiring place to marry his passions, Leung said.

“I have always had a passion for technology. I have always loved supporting the community where I live. This role at InterMed allows me to bring them together in a culture that prizes innovation, continuous improvement and teamwork,” Leung said. “I look forward to moving healthcare IT forward with the fantastic InterMed team to help provide the best experience for all our patients.”

Leung, a native Mainer, serves on the board of the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland. He enjoys skiing, golf and spending time with his family.

InterMed is Maine’s largest physician-owned and physician-led medical group, founded on the goals of patient-centered primary care that is enhanced by integrated specialty services. The InterMed team focuses on putting the patient first to deliver high-quality, high-value care. Established in 1993, InterMed serves primary care patients in the community through its practice sites in Portland, South Portland and Yarmouth.